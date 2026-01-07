Moldova targets higher table grape export value

Moldova is developing a national strategy to increase the annual export value of table grapes by 60 per cent, equal to about US$38 million, under an optimistic scenario that projects total investments of around US$98 million by 2036. The information was presented by IPN, citing discussions held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry.

According to State Secretary Andrian Digolean, the table grape sector remains important for Moldovan agriculture, though its production and export potential are not fully utilised. He said, "We have tradition, we have experience, and, in recent years, we have started to introduce modern technologies, such as pergola systems, and to cultivate competitive varieties. However, our potential is much greater than what we achieve today."

The new long-term vision aims to develop the table grape value chain into one that is competitive, climate change resilient, and inclusive. The investment plan under discussion includes the construction of new irrigation basins with a combined storage capacity of 1.5 million cubic meters. The plan also promotes efficient water resource use through practices such as converting traditional trellis systems to pergola structures and introducing underground drip irrigation.

Structural measures are also proposed to support smaller growers. These include the formation of cooperatives to improve shared access to inputs and mechanisation, as well as encouraging the development of more stable and better-trained labour in the sector.

Source: ipn