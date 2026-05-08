Philippine carrot growers oppose planned 6,000-ton imports

A local legislator in Atok, Benguet has called on the Department of Agriculture (DA) to defer and reconsider its plan to import 6,000 tons of carrots.

Atok Councilor Kelly Denn Venancio Tomas, who also organizes the Project UBBO or United Buying and Bayanihan Operations initiative supporting vegetable farmers, issued the statement following the DA's announcement that carrot imports were being considered to address high market prices.

Tomas urged the national government to pause the import process and provide a transparent explanation to the highland agricultural sector. She also requested a formal dialogue with stakeholders before implementation.

According to Tomas, a previous carrot import program did not reduce retail prices in Metro Manila, where carrots are currently being sold between 80 and 190 pesos per kilogram (US$1.39-3.30/kg).

The councilor said retail prices remain high while farm gate prices for local growers remain low. She argued this indicates that profits are being absorbed elsewhere in the supply chain while both consumers and farmers continue facing pressure.

Tomas also stated that the local agricultural sector should be given access to the data and justification supporting the proposed import volume.

According to the statement, the DA should first demonstrate that domestic production cannot cover local supply requirements before proceeding with imports.

Tomas added that if the imports are linked to international trade agreements, the government should explore legal options to defer the shipments.

She also questioned the urgency of carrot imports, noting that carrots are not a staple crop such as rice.

The statement further expressed concern that the policy decision was made without consultation with farmers, civil society organisations, or academic groups.

Tomas said importation should not become the standard response to market fluctuations.

Benguet agricultural stakeholders are now calling on the Department of Agriculture to address growers' concerns and develop measures that support both farmer returns and consumer affordability without depending on imported vegetables.

Source: Daily Tribune