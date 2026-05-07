Bangladesh expects US$20.5 million Haribhanga mango season

Harvesting of Haribhanga mangoes in Rangpur is expected to begin in mid-June, with agriculture officials projecting trade worth more than Tk 250 crore (US$20.5 million) during the 2026 season. The Haribhanga mango, which received Geographical Indication status recognition in 2024, is one of the main commercial fruit crops in northern Bangladesh.

"We are expecting trade of over Tk 250 crore from Haribhanga mango this year," said Md Sirazul Islam of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE). According to the DAE, more than 3,000 hectares in Rangpur district are under Haribhanga cultivation this season. Recent rainfall has supported fruit development, although some orchards recorded minor hail and wind damage. Officials expect production to exceed last year's levels as the crop enters its "on-year" production cycle.

Haribhanga mangoes are known for thin skin, small seeds, and average fruit weights of 200-300 grams. Growers estimate yields at 10-12 tons per hectare. "Some of my orchards have been damaged by storms and further bad weather could cause losses," said Nazmul Islam from Mithapukur, who cultivates mangoes on more than 4.8 hectares.

Demand is already building ahead of the season. "Buyers from Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet have started contacting us. We expect both price and demand to be strong this year," said trader Abdul Malek. Haribhanga mangoes are also exported to Malaysia and Singapore, while online sales through social media and e-commerce platforms continue to increase.

Source: UNB