Thailand finds 1.4 tons of immature durians during inspections

Authorities in Thailand have increased inspections of durian packing houses in Chanthaburi after discovering 1.4 tons of immature and storm-fallen durians during inspections between 1 and 3 May 2026.

Piyarat Tiyapairat said the National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards (ACFS) had been instructed to work with local agencies to prevent storm-fallen durians from entering domestic and export markets.

The inspections focused on compliance with the mandatory TAS 9070-2023 standard and enforcement of the Agricultural Standards Act B.E. 2551 (2008).

According to Chaiwat Yothakol, inspection teams checked eight durian collection and packing facilities in Chanthaburi and found one operator in Salaeng subdistrict, Mueang district, handling immature or storm-fallen fruit.

Officials ordered the operator to separate the affected durians and mark them with paint to avoid mixing them with fruit meeting export standards.

The operator was warned that a second violation could result in a licence suspension of between 30 and 90 days, preventing export operations during that period.

Authorities also found that two packing-house operators had purchased fresh durians without the required producer licences under TAS 9070-2023. The operators face legal action, with penalties of up to US$8,150 (€7,500), imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

ACFS said 23 operators have received warnings for failing to comply with the standard, while one producer and exporter has had its licence suspended for 30 days from 6 May 2026.

Relevant certification bodies have also been informed and may consider suspending the operator's certification.

According to ACFS, the enforcement measures are intended to control durian quality and prevent substandard fruit from entering the market.

The agency added that the inspections are also aimed at maintaining consumer confidence in Thai durians in both domestic and export markets.

Source: The Nation