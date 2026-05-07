Philippines seeks lower Japanese tariffs on banana exports

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said the Philippines is seeking lower tariffs on fresh banana exports to Japan as part of ongoing agricultural trade discussions between the two countries.

According to Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., the issue will form part of discussions during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s state visit to Japan from May 26 to 29.

The tariff discussions fall under the Japan-Philippines Economic Partnership Agreement (JPEPA). Under the agreement, Japan applies an 8 per cent tariff on Philippine bananas from October to March and an 18 per cent tariff from April to September.

The DA said Philippine bananas continue to hold a large share of the Japanese market. However, competition could increase as countries with lower tariff rates continue expanding exports to Japan.

Alongside tariff discussions, the Philippines and Japan are also working on amendments to the memorandum of cooperation on agriculture. The proposed changes include expanded cooperation in fisheries, smart agriculture, digital systems, precision farming, and fertilizer production.

The revised agreement is also expected to establish a Joint Committee on Agriculture and Fisheries to support ongoing collaboration between the two countries.

Following talks with Kazuya Endo, both sides also discussed cooperation in biofertilizers and precision agriculture technologies.

Tiu Laurel said the upcoming visit to Japan aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation in food security, sustainability, and agricultural trade.

"It also provides an opportunity to align our priorities and accelerate initiatives that will directly benefit Filipino farmers and fisherfolk," he said.

Source: Manila Times