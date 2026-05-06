Pakistan approves imports of Uzbek lemons, apples, figs, and peppers

Pakistan has approved imports of four fresh produce categories from Uzbekistan: lemons, apples, figs, and hot peppers, according to Uzbekistan's Plant Quarantine and Protection Agency. The approval follows negotiations between the phytosanitary authorities of the two countries. With the new permits, the total number of Uzbek agricultural products allowed for export to Pakistan has reached 29.

Under the import conditions, the products must be packed in plastic or cardboard boxes and stored at temperatures not exceeding 3 degrees Celsius. Exporters must also provide a document confirming the absence of harmful parasites.

The agreement to issue new phytosanitary permits was reached during bilateral talks held as part of the February visit to Islamabad. The two sides also agreed to expand the product list under their preferential trade arrangement.

In December 2025, Pakistan had already approved imports of fresh Uzbek grapes, cherries and pomegranates. At that time, supplies of potatoes were also discussed between the relevant authorities of the two countries.

Source: www.spot.uz