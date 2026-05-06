Azerbaijan increases fruit and vegetable exports in Q1 2026

In January-March 2026, Azerbaijan exported 137,847 tonnes of fruit and vegetables worth $187.037 million. According to the State Customs Committee, this was up by $33.666 million, or 21.9%, in value and by 5,557 tonnes, or 4.2%, in volume compared with the same period last year. Fruit and vegetables accounted for 21.7% of exports of Azerbaijan-origin non-oil core goods.

Over the same period, Azerbaijan imported 129,001.57 tonnes of fruit and vegetables worth $109.935 million. Compared with January-March last year, import value increased by $3.682 million, or 3.4%, while import volume fell by 11,526 tonnes, or 8.2%. In the reporting period, fruit and vegetable imports accounted for 2.7% of the country's total import revenues.

Apple exports reached 31,452 tonnes worth $24.896 million. This was 2,466 tonnes, or 8.5%, more in volume and $5.555 million, or 28.7%, more in value year-on-year. Apple export revenues accounted for 0.4% of Azerbaijan's total export revenues.

Persimmon exports totalled 40,496 tonnes worth $32.079 million. Compared with the same period last year, persimmon exports fell by 5,287 tonnes, or 11.5%, in volume and by $840,000, or 2.5%, in value. Persimmon export revenues accounted for 0.5% of the country's total export revenues.

Pomegranate exports stood at 3,886 tonnes worth $3.392 million. This was down by 908 tonnes, or 19%, in volume and by $726,000, or 17.6%, in value year-on-year.

Potato exports amounted to 1,618 tonnes worth $570,000. Compared with the same period last year, this was 608 tonnes, or 60%, higher in volume and $241,915, or 73%, higher in value.

Source: abc.az