Kyrgyzstan starts season for early peppers, apricots, and strawberries

The first harvest of Ferrari sweet peppers has been collected in the Aravan district in Kyrgyzstan and is already on sale, according to the Ministry of Agriculture of the Kyrgyz Republic. The ministry said the variety has a 120-day growing cycle, allowing farmers to reach the market earlier. Aravan district remains one of the country's key early vegetable-producing areas, supported by an earlier spring than in other regions. Earlier this season, local producers had already harvested potatoes and cabbage for the domestic market and export.

Early apricot varieties have also ripened and gone on sale in Kadamjay district, the ministry's press service reported. Grower Tolubai Zhalilov planted Mikado, Prisia and Fuego apricot saplings from Turkey on 7 hectares last year. He has started harvesting and is preparing the produce for export to Russia. At the beginning of this year, he also planted another 13 hectares with early-ripening cherry and apricot varieties. The farm uses drip irrigation.

In Zhayyl district, the strawberry season has started, with the first locally grown volumes appearing on market stalls. This year, the main share of early strawberries is the Albion variety, supplied by farms in Zhayyl and Panfilov districts. Sellers said demand remains stable, and the first strawberry volumes are selling actively.

Source: www.vb.kg