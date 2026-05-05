Pakistan flags potato losses as mango export delay hits early crops

The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research in Pakistan has raised concerns over losses in the potato sector, stating that farmers have been forced to sell below production cost.

The committee noted that, despite earlier directions, the ministry did not implement measures to support farmers, resulting in financial losses. It warned that continued pressure on margins could reduce potato cultivation and impact food security.

The committee also addressed the Ministry of Commerce's decision to extend the start of the mango export season to June 1, 2026, from the earlier May 10 timeline. It stated that the delay affects early mango varieties such as Dussehri and Sonaro, which are ready for harvest and export during this period, potentially leading to losses for growers and exporters.

The Ministry of Commerce informed the committee that the ban on mango exports has been extended until May 30, 2026. The committee expressed dissatisfaction with the decision and directed the Commerce Secretary to attend the next meeting.

The committee had earlier instructed the ministry to take measures, including exploring new trade opportunities, identifying alternative export routes, facilitating multiple-entry visas for exporters, and improving logistics. It noted that no progress had been made.

An urgent meeting has been scheduled at the Foreign Office with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other stakeholders, including the Ministries of Commerce, FBR, and Customs, to develop a coordinated export strategy for potatoes and upcoming crops such as mangoes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated its readiness to support engagement with importing countries, while noting the need for coordination between ministries.

The committee also raised concerns over frequent changes in leadership at the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and called for continuity in key positions.

According to the Vice President of the Multan Mango Growers Association, Pakistan produces between 1.6 million and 2 million tons of mangoes annually, with around 5 per cent exported and 95 per cent consumed domestically.

Source: Profit