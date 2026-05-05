Tainan launches Irwin mango exports to Japan, adds champagne variety

Tainan's city government has announced this year's pre-order mechanism for direct shipping of Irwin mangoes to Japan, alongside the introduction of a new "champagne mango" variety for the domestic market.

The Tainan Yujing Lian Hsing Fruit Production Cooperative has collaborated with the city government and Breeze Super for three years to provide a pre-ordered direct shipping service.

© Tainan City Government

Cooperative manager Lin Yi-chen said the service allows consumers in Taiwan to place orders at Breeze Super stores, after which Irwin mangoes are shipped in a single batch by sea to Japan. Delivery in Japan is handled by Yamato Transport.

The cooperative has also introduced "champagne mangoes," developed from Irwin mango strains. Lin said the trees are grown in Tainan's Yujing District in soil similar to that of France's Champagne region.

Farmers allow the fruit to ripen and fall naturally on the trees, resulting in full coloration and higher sugar content. Champagne mangoes average around 15 degrees Brix, compared with 12 to 13 degrees Brix for standard mangoes. This approach extends the harvest period by 10 to 30 days.

To manage pest exposure, the fruit is grown in net pouches rather than traditional bagging methods used in open cultivation. Each mango is secured to branches to prevent ground contact, with reflective panels placed beneath the fruit to support uniform coloration. Lin said this method is a Taiwanese agricultural innovation.

Huang Wei-che said Tainan maintains relationships with multiple cities in Japan, including Kyoto and Yamaguchi Prefecture. "The city government hopes that Tainan's seasonal mangoes of the best quality can be shared with people in Japan," he said.

Gordon Kao said the company is working to develop the premium ingredient segment, with a focus on reducing supply chain distance and improving product access.

Source: Taipei Times