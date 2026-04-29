Indonesian dragon fruit export gets underway

Citra Tama Jaya is an exporter of fresh and frozen fruit from Kota Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia. The main fresh fruit exports are mangosteen, dragon fruit, and salacca, sometimes known as snake fruit.

Mangosteen

Citra Tama Jaya's main areas for growing mangosteen are West Sumatra, Java, and Bali. The mangosteen season depends on the weather and the timing changes each year. Last year, West Java harvested from March through to May, West Sumatra from November to January, Bali in February-March, and West Sumatra again in April-May.

"Our volume is standard," said Stevan Budi Susanto from the company. "West Sumatra has the highest volume at around 40 tons per week. West Java 20 tonnes per week, and Bali 10 tons per week.

"Our main market is China. China takes our grade A and B fruit. Vietnam and Cambodia are for grade C and D fruit."

Stevan said that the company does not supply the domestic market; they only export.

Citra Tama Jaya supplies the Garcinia mangostana mangosteen variety.

Salacca

The salacca fruit is in high demand in Cambodia and China, but mostly in the Cambodian market.

The fruit grows in clusters at the base of the palm, and is also known as snake fruit due to the reddish-brown scaly skin, which is removed before eating. The fruit resembles a ripe fig in size and shape, and it has a crunchy and moist consistency.

"The fruit is sweet and acidic in taste with a notable astringent edge, which can vary significantly among different cultivars. The most recognized cultivars include the salak pondoh from Yogyakarta, known for its sweet flavour and dry, crumbly texture, and the salak Bali, known for its moist crunchiness. The salak tree is cultivated throughout Indonesia, and there are at least 30 cultivars.

"When it is harvest season, we usually export 20 tonnes every four days to the Cambodia market and 10 tonnes every four days to the Chinese market. Our biggest export market for the Salacca is Cambodia."

Dragon Fruit

Citra Tama Jaya works together with farmers in Banyuwangi, East Java.

© Ittipon | Dreamstime

"Our dragon fruit season has just started, and we are exporting around one tonne per week to Hong Kong. We mostly grow the Super Red variety. At the moment, our main export market is Hong Kong, but we are looking into exporting to new markets around the world."

For more information:

Stevan Budi Susanto

Citra Tama Jaya

Tel: +62 895 2368 6301

[email protected]