Indian mango exports disrupted as shipping costs surge

Mango exporters in India are facing logistics constraints and rising costs following disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

A grower in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, is holding 60,000 boxes of Alphonso mangoes, each containing 12 fruits valued at ₹3,500 (about US$42) in export markets. As of March 2026, shipments to West Asia have not moved due to restricted transit and higher insurance costs. Buyers in Dubai, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates have stopped placing orders.

Domestic prices are around ₹1,500 per box (about US$18), compared with ₹3,500 in export markets. At this level, the grower estimates a loss of ₹12 crore (about US$1.4 million). "Please share in your groups. Share with your friends. Tell anyone who will listen. I have mangoes. I need buyers."

The disruption began on March 5, 2026, when insurers restricted coverage through the Strait. War-risk premiums increased, and freight costs rose. Air freight costs increased from ₹300 per box (about US$3.60) to ₹900 per box (about US$10.80), while sea freight at ₹50 per box (about US$0.60) is largely stalled.

Export margins have been affected as freight costs increased. The export model for Alphonso mangoes depends on access to West Asian markets, with limited domestic distribution channels in place for some growers.

In Ratnagiri district, production conditions also varied. A fungal attack reduced output across orchards. Some growers maintained quality and shifted to domestic sales channels, including direct retail and online distribution, selling Alphonso mangoes at ₹2,700 per dozen (about US$32).

"Knowledge, capital, and brand," said one grower. "That is what separates me from others. But those who only export, who have no domestic presence, or have no understanding of how to manage a crisis, are being destroyed right now."

India's mango exports are concentrated in West Asian markets, making the sector sensitive to logistics disruptions in the Gulf corridor. The current situation has resulted in unsold inventory and limited market access during the early part of the season.

Peak harvest is expected in late April and early May. If transit conditions do not improve, exporters may face storage constraints as new volumes enter the market while existing stock remains unsold.

"I have mangoes," the grower said. "I need buyers. Please help."

Source: The Wire