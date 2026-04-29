Kashmir to ship 640 tons of cherries by rail to cut losses

Cherry growers in Kashmir, India, are preparing for rail-based shipments to markets outside the region, with parcel trains expected to move volumes to Mumbai during the upcoming season.

Basharat Ahmad, a grower from Ganderbal district, said, "The parcel trains will help reduce post-harvest losses." Ahmad manages a five-kanal orchard. Ganderbal accounts for around 65 per cent of the Valley's cherry production, with approximately 1,200 hectares under cultivation.

Railway authorities plan to transport more than 640 tons of cherries to Mumbai. The Jammu Division of Northern Railway has secured bookings for 28 parcel vans to Bandra Terminus, each with a capacity of 23 tons. Processing of consignments is underway, with reported demand from traders.

In 2025, 14 parcel vans carrying cherries were dispatched from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station to Bandra Terminus, marking the first use of this transport route for the crop.

Post-harvest losses in Jammu and Kashmir remain high. A NITI Aayog report estimates losses in cherries at 40 per cent to 49 per cent, the highest among horticultural crops in the region. The perishable nature of cherries requires rapid transport to distant markets, while limited refrigerated logistics increase the risk of spoilage.

Farmers indicate that rail connectivity could support market access and reduce losses during peak harvest periods. "Direct cargo trains between Kashmir and other parts of the country will help reduce spoilage," said Mohammad Ashraf Wani, president of the fruit mandi in Shopian. He added that closures of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway affect the movement of perishable drupes.

Cherries are cultivated on about 3,000 hectares in the Valley, with annual production estimated at 23,114.77 tons. The sector generates around ₹175 crore, equivalent to approximately US$21 million. The region accounts for about 95 per cent of India's cherry output.

Around 14,000 farming families depend on cherry production, which remains an early-season crop in the region.

Source: BusinessLine