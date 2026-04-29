Kashmir growers seek import duty above 100% on apples

Indian fruit growers in Jammu and Kashmir have submitted a memorandum to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, outlining challenges in the horticulture sector and requesting policy action. The submission follows discussions during the Minister's visit to Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology.

The delegation, led by Bashir Ahmad Basheer, presented a 14-point memorandum covering market support, crop insurance, infrastructure, and trade policy. "Horticulture is the backbone of Jammu and Kashmir's economy, and more than seven lakh families are directly or indirectly dependent on it. The livelihood, education of children, medical care, and other domestic needs of growers are entirely linked to apple cultivation," Basheer stated.

On plant health, Basheer said, "During the SKAUST convocation, the Hon'ble Minister had assured that all measures are being considered for a disease-free plantation in Jammu and Kashmir. We request that the present status of this critical initiative be shared, as plant health is central to improving both productivity and quality."

Growers highlighted limited market support, stating that "More than 40 per cent of the apple crop each season falls under Grade C or consists of fallen fruit, pushing growers towards losses. The earlier Market Intervention Scheme had provided much-needed relief, and its reintroduction is essential for marginal fruit growers."

The memorandum also raised crop insurance concerns. "Its implementation will prove a lifeline for marginal fruit growers of the Valley at the time of a natural disaster," it states.

Infrastructure gaps were outlined, including the Clean Plant Programme at Wadoora, Sopore, and the need for storage capacity. "There is an urgent need to establish a separate horticulture estate on the pattern of industrial estates, along with at least 200 Controlled Atmosphere cold storage units across North and South Kashmir. The current infrastructure is insufficient and leads to distress sales and post-harvest losses."

On logistics, Basheer said, "Perishable fruits such as cherries, plums, pears, and early apple varieties require urgent transportation. Fruit-laden trucks must be allowed priority movement on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway to ensure timely delivery and prevent losses."

Trade policy was also addressed. "The imposition of a 120 per cent tax by Bangladesh on American apple varieties is indirectly affecting growers of the Valley. At the same time, the reduction of import duty on American and European apples under Free Trade Agreements is harming domestic producers. We strongly urge the government to impose an import duty above 100 per cent to protect local growers."

"All these issues require immediate attention and coordinated action. Without timely intervention, the horticulture sector—despite being the mainstay of the region's economy—faces a serious risk of decline," Basheer said.

Sources: Greater Kashmir / RisingKashmir