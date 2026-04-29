Indian heatwave up to 47°C cuts vegetable yields in Maharashtra

Extreme temperatures of 42 to 47°C in parts of Maharashtra are affecting vegetable crops, with growers reporting production losses and potential price increases. Districts including Amravati and Akola report that crops are unable to withstand prolonged heat stress, resulting in wilting, limited growth, and crop damage.

Shriram Gadhave, president of the All India Vegetable Growers Association, said most vegetables can sustain temperatures of around 38 to 40°C. He said, "Beyond that, their physiology changes — foliage development stops and the plants fail to grow properly. In the current heat of 46-47°C, crops are not surviving."

Tomatoes are among the most affected crops. Gadhave said, "The condition of most vegetable crops is very poor. Production will be severely affected and prices may rise," adding that losses in some cases could range between 50 per cent and 100 per cent.

In Narayangaon near Pune, growers reported similar conditions. Datta Thorat, who works with around 300 farmers, said crops are struggling, with some drying or rotting in the fields. "Most vegetables, including tomato and onion, are under stress, leading to a significant dip in output. Growers in his network are reporting losses of around 30–40%, with the heat impacting both crop growth and market arrivals," he said.

"Temperatures have gone beyond 40°C and are touching up to 46°C. Vegetable crops are not growing properly. Their growth has stalled. They are drying up and even rotting in the fields. Production has been hit by around 30-40%. Crops like tomato, onion and other vegetables are all affected," Thorat added.

In Nashik, growers report impacts on flowering and fruit set. Sanjay Pawar said, "Vegetables such as bitter gourd and other creepers are among the worst affected. High temperatures lead to flower drop, preventing fruit development. Several vegetables, including chilli and capsicum, are showing stress symptoms. The result is reduced productivity."

He added, "For bitter gourd crop, flowers start dropping once temperatures cross 42°C. Once this happens, flowers don't convert into fruits. The result is reduced yield. I have seen a 30–40% drop in yield."

Agro-meteorologist Kailas Dakhore said temperatures above 43°C are increasing evapotranspiration and irrigation demand. He said, "Temperatures above 43°C have sharply increased evapotranspiration rates, leading to higher irrigation needs. Both vegetable crops and fruit orchards are under stress, with risks such as fruit drop and reduced yields unless managed carefully."

He added, "Water requirements have gone up and irrigation frequency needs to be increased. Vegetables also need more water. Farmers who have access to irrigation are managing. Others are relying on measures like mulching or shade."

Source: The Times Of India