Syria sets fruit and vegetable import restrictions through 2026

The National Committee for Import and Export in Syria has issued a decision to restrict imports of selected food products, including fruits and vegetables, for defined periods through 2026. The measure is linked to the agricultural calendar and aims to support local production.

The restrictions include basic vegetables such as potatoes, onions, garlic, courgettes, cucumbers, and slicing cucumbers from May 1 to October 31, 2026. Imports of summer vegetables and fruits, including tomatoes, aubergines, peppers, and red and yellow watermelons, are restricted from June 1 to October 31, 2026.

Seasonal fruits such as apricots, plums, cherries, and peaches are restricted from June 1 to August 31, 2026. Additional crops, including red peppers, figs, grapes, apples, and pears, are restricted from August 1 to October 31, 2026, while pomegranates are restricted from September 1 to December 31, 2026.

The measures come as the agricultural sector faces higher input costs for fuel, fertilisers, and agricultural inputs, alongside marketing challenges and lower returns.

Authorities state that the restrictions are intended to support domestic sales and reduce reliance on imports. At the same time, some concerns that limiting imports may affect product availability in the market and influence pricing conditions.

Source: SOHR