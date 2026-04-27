Bangladeshi mango crop faces heat and pest pressure

Mango growers in Rajshahi are entering the peak season with strong fruit setting, although rising temperatures and pest pressure are affecting orchards.

Ripe mangoes are expected to reach the market within the next month. Growers are aiming to recover from last season, when rainfall affected production and prices.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension, mango orchards across Rajshahi, Naogaon, Natore, and Chapainawabganj cover 92,552 hectares, with an estimated 349.6 million trees. Production for the current season is projected at 1.198 million metric tons, valued at Tk 11,147 crore (US$1.02 billion).

Officials report that around 90% of trees produced buds this season. However, drought conditions and pest activity are contributing to fruit drop. Temperatures reached 40°C on April 22 in Rajshahi, with sustained levels of 36°C to 37°C over recent weeks.

Growers in areas including Bagha and Charghat report increased orchard management, including irrigation and pest control. "Fruit setting has been encouraging, but prolonged heat and pest attacks could still affect yields," said Asafuddaula of Sadi Enterprise. He identified fruit flies and scale insects as key risks.

Farmers also report crop damage linked to heat stress and insects. Touhidur Rahman Parvez said the fruit is drying, blackening, and dropping early. "Even with controlled pesticide use, it has been difficult to fully protect the crop," he said.

In Puthia, Asif Iqbal said hopper insects, borers, and drought conditions are affecting development. He noted that irrigation and timely spraying are supporting outcomes in some orchards.

Despite these factors, growers report that most trees have set fruit. "If the weather remains stable, we expect a good harvest," said Sirajul Haque from Paba.

Export data indicates that Bangladesh shipped mangoes worth Tk 408.9 million (US$37.4 million) in FY2024–25 to markets including Germany, the UK, Sweden, Italy, Kuwait, the UAE, and Canada, at an average price of Tk 93 per kilogram (US$0.85 per kg).

The Department of Agricultural Extension reports that some fruit drop linked to heat is expected, while overall production remains on track.

Source: DhakaTribune