Japanese fruit consumption drops to 78 grams per day in 2024

Fruit consumption in Japan continues to decline, with intake below recommended levels. The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare advises adults to consume about 200 grams of fruit per day. By 2024, average daily intake had fallen to 78.1 grams.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, high prices are a key factor, cited by nearly half of respondents. Other factors include storage challenges and preparation time, while some consumers consider fruit replaceable by other foods.

The decline is more pronounced among people aged 20 to 50, many of whom report they "rarely" or "almost never" eat fruit. Consumers aged 60 and above are more likely to maintain daily consumption.

Consumer preferences are shifting towards convenience, affordability, and shelf life. Taste, sweetness, and freshness remain key factors in purchasing decisions.

The Kanto Smart Living Cooperative recommends selecting fruit that fits consumer lifestyles, including pre-cut and ready-to-eat options, as well as varieties with longer shelf life. Seasonal purchasing and promotions are also highlighted as ways to improve affordability.

Government and industry initiatives aim to increase consumption. The "200 grams of fruit per day" campaign is being promoted through school programmes, social media, and collaborations with food service outlets.

Producers are also adapting product offerings. New formats include mini watermelons with edible seeds and kiwifruit that can be consumed with the skin. These developments are aimed at reducing preparation requirements and supporting consumption.

Source: Big News Network