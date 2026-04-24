Nashik crop losses after March rainfall affect over 41,500 hectares

The Nashik district agriculture department in India has estimated crop losses across 41,556 hectares following unseasonal heavy rainfall in March and has submitted the panchanama report to the state government, seeking ₹73.34 crore (US$8.8 million) in compensation for affected farmers.

The final assessment showed 65,756 farmers were affected by crop losses exceeding the eligibility threshold, leading the district administration to propose financial relief. Officials said Satana and Malegaon talukas were the most affected due to unseasonal rainfall accompanied by hailstorms, with damage exceeding 33 per cent in several irrigated crops and perennial orchards.

Sinnar taluka also reported crop damage, while no losses were recorded in Surgana, Trimbakeshwar, Peth, Igatpuri, and Yeola talukas, the official said. "As per govt norms cited in the proposal, compensation has been sought at Rs 17,000 per hectare for irrigated crops, Rs 22,500 per hectare for perennial fruit crops, and Rs 8,500 per hectare for rain-fed crops," an official said.

Horticulture crops accounted for losses over 36,641 hectares. Onion was the most affected crop, impacted across 34,136 hectares. Wheat crops were damaged over 1,538 hectares, while maize losses were recorded across 821 hectares.

Source: The Times of India