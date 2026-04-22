Indian lemon prices surge in two states as heatwave tightens supply

In India, lemon prices have increased across multiple regions as heatwave conditions and supply constraints coincide with seasonal demand. In Kerala, retail prices have exceeded ₹250 (US$3.00) per kilogram, while wholesale prices at Palayam Market range between ₹200 and ₹220 (US$2.40–US$2.65) for large fruit, ₹160 (US$1.93) for medium sizes, and ₹120 (US$1.45) for smaller lemons. A month ago, wholesale prices were between ₹70 and ₹100 (US$0.84–US$1.20), and had already reached ₹180 (US$2.17) ahead of the Vishu season before moving above ₹200.

Supply from neighbouring states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh has declined due to heatwave conditions affecting yields. At the same time, consumption has increased during the summer period and wedding season, raising demand for lemon-based beverages. This supply-demand imbalance has supported higher prices.

In Andhra Pradesh, prices have also increased. At Gudur market in Nellore district, a 50-kilogram bag is reported at around ₹10,000 (US$120), equivalent to nearly ₹200 (US$2.40) per kilogram. This compares with ₹130 to ₹150 (US$1.57–US$1.81) per kilogram a week earlier. Lower production has reduced market supply, while higher temperatures have increased demand for hydration products.

Retail prices in parts of Andhra Pradesh are around ₹200 (US$2.40) per kilogram for medium-sized lemons, compared with ₹160 (US$1.93) a few weeks ago. Traders indicate that demand has increased by around 100 per cent, while supply constraints continue to limit availability. The Guntur and Godavari regions remain key supply areas within the state.

The impact is visible at the consumer level. Juice vendors and beverage stalls have increased prices. A glass of lime juice has moved from ₹15 (US$0.18) to ₹20–₹25 (US$0.24–US$0.30), while soda sarbath has risen from ₹20 (US$0.24) to ₹30 (US$0.36). Vendors report reduced margins due to higher input costs. "The traders sold three lemons at Rs 20. We never thought that the humble lemon too would start to go out of the common man's reach," said V Ganesh, a resident of MVP Colony in Vizag city.

Health authorities continue to recommend lime water to prevent dehydration during high temperatures, although higher prices have reduced accessibility for consumers. Traders expect prices to remain elevated until supply improves with better weather conditions and increased arrivals.

Sources: ETV Bharat / The South India Times / The Times of India