Vietnam targets fruit exports to Japan with quality focus

Vietnamese businesses are working to improve quality standards, management capacity, and supply reliability to integrate further into Japanese supply chains, according to a seminar on trade and investment promotion for the Japanese market.

Tạ Đức Minh, trade counsellor in Japan, said economic relations between Vietnam and Japan are entering a new phase. Japan remains a major consumer market, with a GDP of over US$4.3 trillion, a population of about 125 million, and a per capita income of around US$34,000.

Despite structural challenges, Japan maintains a stable demand. Consumers apply strict requirements on quality, safety, consistency, and brand reputation. "However, the Japanese market does not evaluate businesses based solely on price, but also on quality management systems, production processes, supply stability, and business credibility," Minh said.

Bilateral trade exceeded US$51 billion for the first time last year.

Japan remains one of the largest investors in Vietnam, with more than 5,000 companies operating across multiple sectors. Investment trends are shifting toward integrated production systems, increased localisation, and supply chain development.

Vietnam is positioned within Japan's supply chain restructuring strategy. "Entering the Japanese market requires thorough preparation and a long-term strategy, particularly in meeting quality standards and ensuring stable supply capacity," Minh said.

Japan is a major food importer, with 60 to 65 per cent of demand met by imports. Vietnamese fruit is already present in the market, but expansion requires compliance with food safety standards, traceability, and brand development.

The Vietnam Trade Office in Japan supports exporters through trade promotion, market information, partner matching, and guidance on standards and import requirements. Vietnamese companies are entering the market through trade fairs, exhibitions, and business matching programmes to expand distribution channels.

Market entry requires preparation, market research, and direct engagement with partners as Vietnam-Japan trade relations continue to develop.

Source: Viet Nam News