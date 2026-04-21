Turkey’s Silifke strawberry harvest begins with strong export demand

Farmers in the coastal district of Silifke have started the open-field harvest for strawberries with a geographical indication status. The crop supports income for families and seasonal workers in Mersin province, with the first shipments already moving toward export markets.

International demand is driving sales, with strawberries exported at ₺90 per kilogram (US$2.00), while domestic prices range between ₺65 and ₺75 (US$1.44–US$1.67). Production is expected to reach 60,000 tons from 2,000 hectares this season.

Atayurt Hal Dernek President Ibrahim Kaynar said harvest has started, and sales remain active. "Our open-field strawberry harvest has started in Silifke Atayurt," he said. "We expect 60,000 tons of product from 20,000 decares of land and hope for a good season."

Exports are distributed through a combination of land and air logistics. Land transport supplies nearby markets, including Russia, Georgia, Ukraine, and Iraq. Air cargo is used for destinations such as Dubai and Qatar to maintain product condition.

Production is concentrated in areas including Arkum, Atakent, Kurtulus, Bahcekoy, Sokun, and Celtikci. Harvest activity will continue through the summer to meet demand across regional and international markets.

Source: Turkiye Today