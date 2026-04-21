Indian apple prices fall as stored volumes pressure market

Abdul Rehman, an apple cultivator from south Kashmir's Shopian district, had pinned his hopes on timing. Storing his produce in controlled atmosphere (CA) facilities last October, he waited for spring, expecting firmer demand and improved prices in April. Instead, a downturn in wholesale markets outside Jammu and Kashmir has left him facing losses. "If the present trend continues, we won't be able to recoup the input costs," Rehman says, reflecting concerns among orchardists across the Valley.

Apple cartons weighing 9 to 10 kilograms are currently selling between Rs 700 and Rs 1000 (US$8.40–US$12.00), compared with Rs 1000 to Rs 1400 (US$12.00–US$16.80) a few weeks ago. The decline comes as an estimated 25 to 30 per cent of last season's produce remains unsold in CA storage, adding pressure on growers.

For many producers, delayed marketing is now affecting returns. Storage has increased costs, while fruit quality has started to decline.

Mohammad Ashraf Wani, president of the Fruit Mandi Shopian, says the extended storage period is showing visible effects. "Due to prolonged storage, the fruit has lost some of its firmness and freshness," he explains. "The rising temperatures outside Jammu and Kashmir are also taking a toll on the produce during transportation and marketing."

Growers indicate that the impact of quality decline varies by production area. Lower-altitude regions are seeing more pressure.

Tariq Ahmad, an apple grower from Pulwama, says fruit from the plains is facing challenges in the market. "The fruit from plain areas like Pulwama has reduced quality now," he says. "After months in storage, it doesn't have the same appeal. Buyers are more selective, and rates drop quickly." He adds that apples from higher-altitude belts are performing relatively better. "Fruit from upper reaches is still fetching good prices because it retains quality for a longer time," Ahmad says. "There is a clear difference now between produce from plains and that from higher areas."

Growers also point to weaker demand in outside markets. Increased arrivals from other regions and changes in consumption patterns are affecting price levels.

"We waited, thinking the market would improve with time," says another grower from Shopian. "But now we are under pressure to sell before the quality drops further."

With storage charges, transport costs, and labour expenses already incurred, current price levels are limiting margins. Growers indicate that if the trend continues, the season may result in financial pressure for households dependent on apple cultivation.

Source: Greater Kashmir