Indian summer onion output in Nashik projected to fall 29%

Summer onion production in Nashik district is projected to decline by about 29 per cent in the 2025-26 season due to reduced cultivation area and crop damage from unseasonal rainfall and hailstorms between March 19 and April 2.

According to the state agriculture department, the area under summer onion cultivation decreased from 2.51 lakh hectares in 2024-25 to 2.25 lakh hectares in 2025-26. In addition, crops across around 44,000 hectares were affected by rainfall and hail, reducing yields.

Production is expected to fall from about 58.84 lakh tons last season to approximately 41.63 lakh tons this season. Average yields have declined from around 25 tons per hectare to about 23 tons per hectare.

Maharashtra accounts for around 65 per cent of India's onion exports, with Nashik contributing about 90 per cent of the state's export volumes.

At a national level, the Union Agriculture Ministry estimates an 11 per cent decline in summer onion production. Output is expected to decrease from 307.7 lakh tons last year to about 277 lakh tons this year.

"Exports have, however, slowed this year due to geopolitical tensions linked to the ongoing Iran-US/Israel conflict. Shipments to the Gulf and other markets have dropped sharply, while freight charges have surged from around $600 (US$600) per container to nearly $7,500 (US$7,500)," said Vikas Singh of the Horticulture Produce Exporters Association of India. Each container carries around 30 tons of onions.

Despite lower production, domestic supply is expected to remain stable as reduced exports increase availability in the local market.

Kharif and late-kharif onions, grown between July and November and harvested from October to February, have a short shelf life and are sold quickly. Summer onions, sown in December and January and harvested in March and April, can be stored for six to seven months.

Stored summer onions are used to supply the market between May and mid-October, until fresh kharif onions enter the market.

Source: The Times Of India