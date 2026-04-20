Malaysian pineapple exports steady beyond Middle East

Malaysia's pineapple export sector continues to operate despite the West Asia crisis, according to the Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (LPNM). Exports to the Middle East account for around 15 to 20 per cent of total volumes, with demand in other markets supporting shipments.

LPNM director-general Mohd Khairuzamri M Salleh said demand from China, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand is supporting exports.

"From the marketing aspect, we have a wider alternative to resolve the pineapple export issue in this West Asia crisis situation because exports to the Middle East only involve around 15 to 20 per cent.

"In addition, the production of the fruit to meet the demand for export to existing markets is still insufficient...for example, in China, the demand for pineapple is high, which we are still unable to meet," he said.

Malaysia's pineapple self-sufficiency rate has reached 102 per cent, and there is no requirement for imports. The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is targeting exports of up to 4,000 containers per month by 2027, while the current supply is around 1,700 containers.

Annual production is approximately 530,000 tons. Domestic consumption is reported at 12 kilograms per capita per year, with demand increasing for premium varieties.

The sector is also utilising pineapple by-products. Silage produced from pineapple waste is being used as livestock feed. Under a project with the Jasin Correctional Centre, 18.82 tons of silage have been produced since 2024, with a market price of RM10 to RM12 (US$2.10–2.50) per kilogram.

LPNM reports 197,197 registered pineapple growers across 135.27 hectares. Alor Gajah accounts for 67.89 hectares, followed by Jasin with 60.10 hectares and Melaka Tengah with 7.28 hectares.

A total of 1,000 youth participants in Melaka have received the Young Agropreneur grant under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, with total funding of RM345,000 (US$72,450).

Source: Bernama