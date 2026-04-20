Rwandan avocado exports turn to China as pressures grow

Disruptions to global trade linked to the Middle East conflict are affecting Rwanda's avocado exports, with pressure in key markets and China emerging as an alternative destination.

Pacifique Nshimiyimana, Chairperson of the Avocado Society of Rwanda, said farmers are facing difficulties securing markets for premium fruit. Rising transport costs are also affecting the domestic market, limiting the ability of local processors to offer competitive prices.

"This situation is further worsened by declining demand, as EU and UK markets are experiencing a surge in avocado supplies from other major exporters such as South Africa and Kenya, creating additional pressure across the entire value chain," he said.

China is seen as a potential outlet due to its large population and demand for food products.

"This aligns well with Rwanda's projected increase in avocado output, as many of our productive trees are expected to at least double in number and yield within the next two years," he said.

Access to China forms part of the avocado commercialisation strategy, supported by the government and the National Agriculture Export Development Board (NAEB). The sector is also working on contract farming models to strengthen supply consistency and improve access to finance.

"Such investment is essential to support quality assurance systems and the adoption of Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), which are critical requirements for accessing and competing in high-standard markets like China."

Robert Rukundo, Chairperson of the Horticulture Exporters Association of Rwanda, said exporters are not receiving higher prices in markets such as the UAE, the UK, and the EU, despite rising costs. Shipping disruptions linked to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have reduced transport options and increased costs.

Rukundo said China offers potential due to market size and a zero-tariff policy, although exporters face constraints including limited cargo space, high air freight costs, and restricted sea freight access.

"Rwanda needs to invest in better market research to understand demand and the requirements for accessing different markets. Exports should be made less risky through supportive policies and incentives, such as promotional freight rates. Improving infrastructure, especially cold chain systems and logistics, will be critical to maintaining product quality and competitiveness in distant markets."

Grace Mbabazi, Managing Director of M&M Sozo Ltd, said trade relations between Rwanda and China support exports, supported by a 2024 agreement allowing honey exports. She added that exporters receive government support in areas such as cold chain logistics.

Source: The New Times