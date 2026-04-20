Nepali banana prices surge after import restrictions

Bananas, one of the most consumed fruits in Nepal, have seen sharp price increases across the country. Retail prices have risen from 120 to 150 rupees (US$0.90–1.13) per dozen a few months ago to 350 to 400 rupees (US$2.63–3.00) per dozen in Kathmandu.

Consumers report reduced purchasing. "We had 5-7 trees in our own garden, but they fell during a storm. It had been a long time since I bought bananas, and the prices have reached the sky," said Gita Karki.

According to the Kalimati Fruits and Vegetable Development Committee, wholesale prices have increased from 120 rupees (US$0.90) per dozen to 250 rupees (US$1.88). Retailers report purchase prices above 300 rupees (US$2.25) and selling prices above 400 rupees (US$3.00). "Bananas don't sell much now. People don't want to buy them," said trader Ramshankar Thakur.

Traders attribute the price increase to reduced imports from India and lower domestic supply. "By the time we buy them, they have already been sold in 3-4 places," said Sanjeev Maharjan, noting that multiple trading stages are adding costs.

The Government of Nepal tightened banana imports from India due to the spread of Panama disease. According to Roshan Adhikari of the Plant Quarantine and Pesticide Management Center, the disease affects banana plants and can remain in the soil for years. Authorities estimate that 12,000 to 13,000 hectares of banana cultivation are at risk, with investments exceeding 12 billion rupees.

Producers report improved farm-gate returns. Farmers are receiving 60 to 80 rupees (US$0.45–0.60) per dozen compared to 20 to 25 rupees (US$0.15–0.19) previously. "In the past, cheap bananas from India caused Nepali farmers' produce to rot on the trees," said Bishnu Pant, President of the Nepal Banana Producers Association.

Pant added that Nepal is around 70 per cent self-reliant in bananas, with expansion underway. "Just now, 2 million new plants have been planted. By next year, we will be fully self-reliant in bananas."

Traders state that supply gaps remain due to seasonal production and limited imports. Bananas move through multiple intermediaries from farm to retail, with transport and losses affecting pricing. Retailers note that product losses require price adjustments.

The Nepal Agricultural Research Council is working on tissue culture using imported mother plants to improve yields and disease resistance. Demand for the G-9 variety remains high. Production is concentrated in Chitwan, Kailali, Sunsari, and Jhapa, while gaps in cold storage and ripening infrastructure affect shelf life.

Stakeholders indicate that coordination between agencies and investment in inputs, storage, and logistics will be required to support supply and pricing stability.

Source: Ratopati