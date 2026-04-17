India stores 21 banana containers during export disruptions

Fresh & Healthy Enterprises (FHEL), a subsidiary of Container Corporation of India, stored and managed 21 containers of bananas for up to one month during disruptions linked to the 2026 conflict, ensuring all consignments were dispatched within shelf life without quality complaints.

The disruption affected Indian export routes, leading to the redirection of containers from Iran and the Gulf region. Fauji EXIM was required to manage 21 containers of bananas that were returned during transit without a confirmed destination.

FHEL accepted the containers and stored them at its facility in Rai, Sonipat, under controlled conditions. Storage was maintained for up to one month, which is close to the shelf life limit for bananas.

The company applied controlled temperature, humidity, and ethylene management, supported by continuous monitoring, to maintain product condition during storage.

Bananas require controlled handling conditions, as changes in storage parameters can lead to accelerated ripening. All containers were dispatched within the acceptable shelf life period.

According to the company, the operation demonstrates its ability to manage perishable cargo under disrupted logistics conditions.

Source: Indian Transport & Logistics