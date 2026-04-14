Thailand uses Luzhou port to access inland China markets

Thailand is positioning Luzhou Port in Sichuan Province as a logistics hub to support access to inland China, according to the Department of International Trade Promotion under the Ministry of Commerce.

Located at the confluence of the Yangtze and Tuo rivers, Luzhou functions as a multi-modal hub linking sea, road, and rail networks. Its integration with the China-Laos Railway enables Thai exports to move from the Nong Khai–Vientiane border through Kunming and into Luzhou.

This route supports shipments of fresh fruit. Transport times for perishable products such as durian and mangosteen are reduced compared with maritime routes via eastern China. Luzhou also serves as a distribution point for Sichuan and Guizhou, allowing direct access to inland markets.

The port operates as an inland customs centre, allowing exporters to complete clearance procedures at origin rather than at coastal ports. Local authorities in Sichuan and Luzhou provide freight incentives to attract cargo flows.

For bulk and non-urgent shipments, including fertilisers and processed goods, river-to-sea routes via Shanghai remain in use due to lower transport costs.

Luzhou competes with other logistics nodes, including Chongqing Port and rail services under the China Railway Express network. Higher-value goods are increasingly transported by rail, while Luzhou continues to handle mixed cargo through its integration with regional transport systems.

The Department of International Trade Promotion advises Thai exporters to use Luzhou as a distribution hub, leveraging rail connectivity and regional proximity to support market access and product flow into inland China.

Source: ANN