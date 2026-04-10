India develops controlled cultivation of morel mushrooms

Sheri Kashmir University of Agriculture and Sciences (SKUAST) in Srinagar has cultivated morel mushrooms under controlled conditions for the first time.

Morels, or Morchella, locally known as Kangaech, typically grow in high-elevation forest ecosystems during a short rainy season. Prices range between Rs 15,000 and Rs 40,000 per kilogram.

"This is a game-changing breakthrough," said Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai. "This innovation marks a paradigm shift — from dependence on uncertain wild collection to a controlled, scalable production system. It opens new opportunities for farmers, youth, and entrepreneurs and contributes to ecological conservation."

The cultivation has been achieved by Prof Tariq Ahmad Sofi, Kamran Muneer from the Faculty of Horticulture, and Prof Vikas Gupta from the Faculty of Agriculture.

"We have been working on it for more than five years now," Dr Sofi said. "We have collected wild Morchella from over 1,000 locations, studied the soil, microclimate, flora, and fauna surrounding each location. We shortlisted 10 strains and created similar conditions for their cultivation under a controlled system. Of the 10, we have had fruit in three strains, and we expect in a few more".

Morchella is harvested from the wild, with collection dependent on forest conditions and seasonal rainfall. Growers have to search forest areas, and returns are not consistent.

Sofi's team has cultivated morels in polyhouse systems, while Gupta has achieved production under open conditions. A patent application has been submitted.

"We have minutely studied the conditions required by each strain and created similar conditions in a controlled atmosphere," Sofi said.

Trials have been conducted across microclimatic zones in the Kashmir Valley, including Baramulla, Anantnag, and Srinagar, with further expansion planned.

The crop requires specific soil moisture, temperature conditions, and plant associations, which have made controlled cultivation difficult.

"Morchella needs specific moisture and temperatures, both in terms of soil and weather, to grow. Then different strains of the Morchella need association with different specific plants," Sofi said.

The development is expected to support diversification into high-value crops and increase export potential.

"It holds a significant promise for Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the context of agricultural transformation and bioeconomy development," Sofi said.

Source: The Indian Express