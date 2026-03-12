Watermelon and banana prices drop in Bengaluru as supply rises

Fruit prices in Bengaluru, India, have declined due to higher harvest volumes and increased market arrivals. Seasonal fruits, including watermelons, muskmelons, and bananas, recorded the largest price decreases, according to market sources. Farmers report that the current price levels make it difficult to recover cultivation costs.

Watermelon prices have declined sharply. Farmers were selling watermelons at about US$0.17 per kilogram a week ago, but prices have fallen to around US$0.08 per kilogram.

Farmer Devaraju told DH, "I grew watermelons expecting a decent return, but the rates have crashed to Rs 2 per kg for some varieties. Meanwhile, retailers in the city are selling them for Rs 20 to Rs 30 per kg."

Retailers at KR Market also report lower banana prices. One vendor said, "Banana prices are down by Rs 15 to 20 per kg compared to last month. The summer crop arrival is very high."

Market data from the Binnypete APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) on March 10, 2026, shows higher supply volumes compared with the same period in 2025.

Pineapple supply increased from 326 quintals to 680 quintals. Pomegranate supply rose from 1,947 quintals to 3,115 quintals. Muskmelon supply increased from 2,371 to 2,480 quintals, and watermelon arrivals increased from 1,323 to 1,480 quintals.

Traders at the APMC market attribute the lower prices to increased local production and slower exports. One trader said, "The supply is significantly higher this year as more farmers opted for fruit crops."

The trader added that geopolitical tensions and the ongoing war have affected exports. Fruit intended for international markets is being redirected to local markets such as KR Market and Binny Mills, increasing local supply levels.

APMC Secretary Suma stated that the market mainly supplies domestic demand. She said, "We are not seeing direct exports of bananas or melons from this specific market to other countries. While some farmers might export directly from their fields, our current local supply is massive. Conversely, we continue to see steady imports of cold storage fruits like apples and kiwis."

Source: Deccan Herald