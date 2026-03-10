West Asia conflict threatens Indian Totapuri mango exports

The war situation in West Asia is affecting export prospects for Totapuri mangoes from the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, India, raising concerns among farmers and exporters ahead of the harvest season.

Farmers in the former Chittoor district, which includes Chittoor, Tirupati, and Annamayya districts, report that shipments of mango pulp and juice products destined for Gulf countries have been halted at Indian ports or remain at sea due to disruptions linked to the Iran-USA conflict. Exporters are therefore reluctant to commit to procurement contracts for the new season starting in April.

The Chittoor region is a major mango-producing area in India. Around 65 to 75 per cent of mango pulp produced in the region is exported to markets including the Middle East, Europe, the United States of America (USA), Japan, and South Korea.

Horticulture officials estimate that the region has around 113,300 to 116,100 hectares under mango cultivation, with Totapuri mango accounting for nearly 90 per cent of the area. About 76,700 farmers depend on mango orchards for their livelihood.

The region produces about 750,000 tons of mangoes annually, with Totapuri accounting for around 500,000 to 550,000 tons. Production for the upcoming season is expected to reach about 800,000 tons, raising concerns about oversupply if exports slow.

Farmers are also recovering from last year's season, when beverage and juice manufacturers reduced procurement due to unsold pulp stocks.

To support the market, the Andhra Pradesh government announced a subsidy of Rs 4 per kg (US$0.05) on Totapuri mangoes and directed juice factories to procure fruit at Rs 8 per kg (US$0.10) in addition to the subsidy. Farmers report that several factories paid only Rs 6 per kg (US$0.07), while some have not fulfilled the procurement assurance.

"A large portion of Totapuri mango pulp and juice is exported to Gulf countries. If the war continues and shipments are disrupted, exporters may reduce procurement. That will definitely affect prices in the upcoming season," said T Hari, a mango farmer from Bangarupalem.

The region hosts about 45 mango pulp processing units, including 36 in Chittoor district and nine in Tirupati district. These facilities process around 550,000 to 650,000 tons of mangoes annually, most of which is converted into pulp for export.

"We are monitoring the developments. If shipping disruptions continue, it may impact exports because a large share of mango pulp from this region is shipped to Arab countries. That could eventually influence domestic prices," said Tirupati District Horticulture Officer Dasaratha Rami Reddy.

Source: The New Indian Express