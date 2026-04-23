Malaysian durian season starts early, supply still limited

The durian season in Malaysia is underway following a period of prolonged heat and dry conditions earlier this year, with supply beginning to reach markets in Malaysia and Singapore.

According to local reports, early-season varieties include D604, Lipan, and Musang King. The D604, a hybrid variety originating from Balik Pulau in Penang and introduced in 1987, is among the first to drop and often weighs more than 2 kg.

Durian seller Ang Hock Leng said the weather conditions have influenced fruit characteristics. "The lack of rain this year has made the fruit more concentrated in flavour and creamier." He added that the season may extend over a longer period. Despite the early start, he noted that market awareness remains limited.

Varieties currently available include D604, Lipan, Lipan Bara, Yellow Ginger, Capri, D600, and Musang King. Other varieties, such as Red Prawn and Hor Lor, are expected to enter the market within two to three weeks.

The D604 is priced at about RM25 per kilogram, equivalent to approximately US$5.3 per kg. Musang King is trading between RM38 and RM58 per kilogram, or about US$8.0 to US$12.2 per kg.

In Singapore, availability remains limited at retail outlets, including 99 Old Trees Durian in Chinatown, Fruit Monkey Durian in Yishun, and Combat Durian in Balestier. Volumes are expected to increase, with the season anticipated to reach full supply levels in early May.

Source: AsiaOne