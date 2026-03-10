Nepal vegetable prices rise up to 200% in one month

Retail prices of several vegetables in Nepal increased sharply between mid-January and mid-February, according to a price analysis report from the Department of Commerce, Supplies, and Consumer Protection.

The report shows that the retail prices of cauliflower, broccoli, broad mustard leaf, coriander, and hybrid cucumber rose by up to 200% during the review period despite relatively normal demand and supply conditions. The data was based on the average of the minimum and maximum retail prices recorded every Sunday at the Kalimati Fruits and Vegetable Market.

The retail price of local cauliflower rose to Rs90 per kg (US$0.62) from Rs30 per kg (US$0.21) within a month. Broccoli prices increased by 144.18% to Rs 105 per kg (US$0.72) from Rs43 per kg (US$0.30). Broad mustard leaf rose by 125% to Rs45 per kg (US$0.31) from Rs20 per kg (US$0.14).

Coriander prices increased by 112.5% to Rs85 per kg (US$0.59) from Rs40 per kg (US$0.28), while hybrid cucumber rose by 109.3% to Rs90 per kg (US$0.62) from Rs43 per kg (US$0.30).

Vegetable traders said winter vegetable prices remained elevated during the review period due to disruptions in planting linked to last year's delayed monsoon.

"Vegetable production was affected by rainfall in September and October, which resulted in higher prices of seasonal vegetables such as cauliflower this season," said Binay Shrestha, information officer at the Kalimati Fruits and Vegetable Market Development Board. "However, prices of most vegetables have started falling in recent days as demand has declined with many people leaving the city to vote in the election."

Winter vegetables are approaching the end of the harvest season, while vegetables produced during the spring season are expected to arrive in markets from April.

Other vegetables also recorded price increases during the period. Large Nepali tomatoes rose to Rs100 per kg (US$0.69) from Rs80 per kg (US$0.55). Small tunnel-grown tomatoes increased to Rs90 per kg (US$0.62) from Rs38 per kg (US$0.26).

Locally produced carrots increased to Rs 65 per kg (US$0.45) from Rs 45 per kg (US$0.31). Cabbage rose to Rs 65 per kg (US$0.45) from Rs 54 per kg (US$0.37), while round eggplant increased to Rs 85 per kg (US$0.59) from Rs 55 per kg (US$0.38).

Green peas rose to Rs75 per kg (US$0.52) from Rs55 per kg (US$0.38), while locally produced French beans increased to Rs150 per kg (US$1.04) from Rs110 per kg (US$0.76). Button mushrooms increased to Rs425 per kg (US$2.93) from Rs345 per kg (US$2.38).

The Kalimati Fruits and Vegetable Market normally receives around 700 tons of vegetables daily. During the review period, arrivals averaged 597 tons in the third week of February compared with 682 tons in early January.

