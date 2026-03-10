Indian banana prices fall as exports to Middle East slow

Banana prices in several producing regions in India have declined due to export disruptions, rising supply, and changes in demand in domestic markets. Growers and exporters report pressure on prices in states including Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

In Madhya Pradesh, banana exports have been affected by the Iran-Israel conflict, which disrupted shipping routes used for trade with Middle Eastern markets. The closure of the Hormuz Strait has halted shipments to several destinations in the region, including Iran and Gulf countries.

Barwani district is one of the main banana-producing areas in Madhya Pradesh. Banana grower and exporter Santosh Lachheta said exports from the district began in 2016. Last year, around 160,000 tons of bananas were exported, mainly to Iran and Dubai by sea. From Dubai, fruit is transported by road to other countries.

Prices in the region have fallen from around ₹2,000–₹2,200 (US$24–26) per quintal to about ₹1,200–₹1,300 (US$14–16). Bananas prepared for export are now being sold to domestic traders to prevent spoilage.

Jitendra Solanki of Rajlakshmi Banana Group said that around 15–20 days of banana supply is currently stored at shipyards in Mumbai. Instead of being exported, this stock is entering the domestic market.

Around 25 to 30 million banana plants have been planted in the Barwani district this year. Production in the Narmada belt takes place throughout the year, and under normal conditions, about half of the district's output is exported.

In Tamil Nadu, wholesale prices for nendran bananas have also fallen. The variety, commonly used for chips and pazhampori, is currently selling for ₹5–₹10 (US$0.06–0.12) per kilogram in wholesale markets. The crop is cultivated on more than 12,000 acres, equal to about 4,860 hectares, in districts including Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, and Trichy.

Growers in the region shifted to the nendran variety after higher prices last year and lower labour requirements compared with other banana types. Increased planting has resulted in higher arrivals in wholesale markets.

In Wayanad district in Kerala, banana prices have also declined. A week earlier, bananas were selling for about ₹1,500 (US$18) per quintal, but prices later dropped to ₹1,000–₹1,300 (US$12–16) per quintal. Two months earlier, prices reached ₹2,600 (US$31) per quintal.

Farmers in the district report that traders have reduced purchases, and some ripe bunches are left in fields when harvesting is delayed.

Production costs remain high. Farmers estimate that cultivating bananas costs about ₹1.8 lakh (US$2,160) per acre, equal to around ₹4.45 lakh (US$5,340) per hectare.

According to growers and exporters, export demand, domestic market conditions, and production levels across several regions are currently influencing banana prices.

Sources: The Times of India / Onmanurama / New Indian Express / Bhaskar English / The Times of India