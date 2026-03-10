Georgian apple exports reach 4,100 tons worth US$3.1 million

Georgia exported 4,100 tons of apples valued at US$3.1 million as of February 28, according to the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture.

"In February, the volume of apple exports saw a remarkable increase of 54%, while the total export value rose by 86%, amounting to an additional USD 1.4 million," the ministry reported.

The ministry said both export volumes and prices have increased compared with the previous year.

"Both the quantity of apple exports and the average export price are on the rise. The average export price per kilogram of apples stands at USD 0.73, representing a 16% increase compared to the same period last year. In February alone, the average export price increased by 21%, reaching USD 0.76 per kg," the ministry stated.

Russia remains the main destination for Georgia's apple exports, receiving 15,083 tons. Other markets include Turkey with 665 tons, Belarus with 150 tons, and Armenia with 110 tons. The remaining volumes were exported to other countries.

Source: Georgian Public Broadcaster