Middle East tensions disrupt India’s fresh produce exports and logistics

Escalating tensions in the Middle East are disrupting India's agricultural export sector, affecting both air and sea shipments of fresh produce and other commodities. Exporters report delays, stranded cargo, and rising logistics costs as key trade routes and Gulf markets remain affected.

At Cochin International Airport in Kerala, authorities confirmed that a special freighter flight operated by Abu Dhabi-based National Airlines will transport fresh produce to the United Arab Emirates. The Boeing 747 cargo aircraft is scheduled to depart at 11 a.m., carrying about 12,000 packages of fruits and vegetables weighing approximately 80,000 kilograms. Airport officials said the operation will support cargo connectivity between Cochin and the Middle East following disruptions to regular air cargo services.

Exports from Kerala had nearly halted after flight services to several Gulf destinations were suspended. The state's four international airports at Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode, and Kannur serve as major gateways for exporting fresh produce to the region. Normally, about 150 tons of fruits and vegetables are exported daily, with roughly one-third moving through Thiruvananthapuram Airport. Across Kerala's airports, total perishable cargo exports typically range between 400 and 600 tons per day.

Exporters say shipments dropped sharply after tensions disrupted transport routes and air cargo services. Limited flights are currently operating to Oman, but freight rates have risen sharply. Airlines are charging around ₹215 (US$2.34) per kilogram compared with roughly ₹60 previously. Shipping carriers have also introduced emergency surcharges of US$2,000 to US$4,000 for cargo moving through the Strait of Hormuz due to security concerns.

The disruptions come during Ramadan, traditionally a peak period for exports of fruits and vegetables to Gulf markets. Pineapple growers and other producers in Kerala say delays threaten seasonal income, with some export-quality produce being sold domestically at lower prices.

Sea freight has also been affected. At Jawaharlal Nehru Port near Mumbai, more than 500 containers of onions from Maharashtra, mainly from Nashik, remain stranded along with other perishable goods, including bananas and grapes. Industry sources estimate that more than 16,000 tons of onions valued at ₹36 crore (US$4.2 million) are currently stuck in containers as Gulf markets temporarily halt operations.

Port congestion is also building. A spokesperson at Jawaharlal Nehru Port said more than 5,000 containers, including about 1,000 refrigerated units, are currently stalled at the terminal. Additional shipments remain outside the port awaiting clearance.

In Dubai, between 800 and 1,000 containers of agricultural goods from Maharashtra are stranded at Jebel Ali Port after port operations were disrupted. These shipments include bananas, grapes, pomegranates, watermelons, leafy vegetables, and onions. Demand for many of these fruits typically rises during Ramadan across Gulf countries.

Exporters say delays threaten additional shipments. Around 5,000 to 6,000 tons of grapes already at ports may be affected, while another 10,000 tons of export-quality grapes remain on farms awaiting shipment.

Some exporters have begun recalling consignments as produce deteriorates. Banana shipments destined for Iraq are among those affected because of their limited shelf life. Exporters say prolonged delays may force them to redirect shipments to domestic markets at lower prices.

The disruptions are also affecting imports and other sectors linked to regional trade. Around 600 to 700 containers carrying imported fruit such as apples, kiwis, and dates are currently stuck at Iranian ports.

Shipping routes have also changed as vessels avoid the Red Sea and Gulf region, forcing cargo to move around the Cape of Good Hope. Industry groups say the diversion has increased transit times by about 20 to 25 days, raising logistics costs and delaying deliveries.

Exporters warn that continued disruption could lead to further financial losses if shipping operations do not resume soon. Farmers and traders are calling for government support, including financial assistance and relief on port charges, as the sector waits for trade routes to stabilise.

