Indonesian durian harvest declines in Banyumas after heavy rainfall

Durian growers in the Banyumas district on the island of Java report lower production following periods of heavy rainfall and wind during the 2025 to 2026 season. Farmers say weather conditions affected flowering and fruit development across several orchards in the area.

Ganjar Budi Setiaji, a durian farmer in Plana village, said output from his orchard declined compared with the previous year. "In 2024, I harvested 3,500 durians from 300 trees," Ganjar told Mongabay Indonesia. "I've had only 500 this year."

Durian is widely cultivated across Southeast Asia and remains a major fruit crop in Indonesia. In Banyumas, farmers grow the local Kromo durian, a variety linked to a tree planted in 1985 by a resident known locally as Mbah Kromo in Karangsalam village. Seeds from the original tree were later distributed to other growers in the district.

Farmers report that Kromo durian fruit can reach weights of up to 10 kilograms, with a rind thickness of nearly 2 centimeters.

Ganjar has cultivated the variety since around 2012. Earlier in production, he combined chemical fertilizers with compost mulch. Since 2023, he has used a mixture of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium derived from organic materials.

"The organic profile has a significant impact on the flavor," Ganjar said.

Across the region, reduced harvests have affected local fruit markets. Barkah Pujianto, the elected head of Kebumen village near Mount Slamet, said roadside durian stalls that usually appear during January and February were largely absent this year.

"It's because most harvests were unsuccessful," Barkah said. "Some unpredictable weather, like extreme rainfall and wind, caused the fruit to fall off."

Income from durian production forms part of household revenue in the district. Barkah said a typical durian tree can generate about 3 million rupiah per harvest, equivalent to around US$178, which is about 20 per cent higher than the monthly minimum wage in Banyumas district.

Loekas Susanto, a lecturer at Jenderal Soedirman University in Purwokerto, said rainfall during flowering periods can disrupt fruit development.

"Heavy rainfall will cause the flowers to fall off, which ultimately is going to prevent the fruit from developing," Loekas said.

"The durian harvest should have been in January-February, after a three- or four-month flowering period," Loekas added. "Due to the high rainfall, even during the dry season, there wasn't a lot of fruit."

Weather-related harvest losses have also occurred in other Indonesian growing areas during wet seasons associated with climate patterns such as La Niña.

Researchers indicate that climate change may increase the frequency of extreme weather events on Java. For growers such as Ganjar, the financial balance remains under pressure. He estimates an income of around 40 million rupiah this season, equivalent to about US$2,390, while production costs are about 75 million rupiah, roughly US$4,450.

