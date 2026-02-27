New $9 million horticulture market access centre opens in NSW

The Minns Labor Government has opened a $9 million Centre for Australian Horticultural Market Access in Ourimbah on the Central Coast of New South Wales, aimed at expanding primary industries research capacity.

The project forms part of approximately $60 million invested by the Government in modernising research and development infrastructure across the state.

The centre is intended to support research programs linked to New South Wales' $3.5 billion horticulture sector, which recorded exports valued at $432 million in 2024 to 2025.

Facilities include DNA-based diagnostic tools to identify foodborne pathogens, expanded laboratory capacity for food safety research, and sorting systems to detect quarantine pests and diseases and assess fruit quality.

The centre will focus on horticultural industries, including citrus, berries, avocados, melons, and vegetables. It is also designed to support supply chain efficiency, fruit quality management, and food safety programs.

New installations include equipment to detect quarantine pests and diseases, systems aimed at reducing chemical use in exports, a high-pressure washing facility to remove surface contaminants, and controlled-atmosphere and fumigation technologies to support market access protocols.

Upgraded cool rooms and fumigation facilities allow research to be conducted at a semi-commercial scale. The centre also includes a biosafety level 2 laboratory for containment of human pathogens with automated diagnostic workflows for food safety monitoring.

The $9 million investment was funded through the World Class Food and Fibre Stage 2 Program under the Restart NSW Fund and was completed in July 2025.

Minister for Agriculture and Regional New South Wales Tara Moriarty said market access and fruit quality remain key considerations for the horticulture sector.

Minister for the Central Coast David Harris said the facility adds research infrastructure to the region's food production and processing activities.

Local Member for The Entrance, David Mehan, stated that the centre will provide growers with access to scientific research facilities within the region.

NSW DPIRD Deputy Secretary of Agriculture and Biosecurity Rachel Connell said the centre will expand the agency's capacity to support productivity, profitability, and sustainability within the horticulture sector, and to continue research programs focused on market access and quality standards for domestic and export markets.

For more information:

Chris Minns

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development

Tel: +61 13 77 88

www.nsw.gov.au