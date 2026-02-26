Unseasonal rain damages 3,481 hectares of crops in Vidarbha

Unseasonal rainfall in India's Vidarbha region has led to reported crop damage affecting around 6,900 farmers across more than 3,481 hectares of agricultural land. These figures are preliminary and may be revised, according to sources.

Losses are higher in eastern Vidarbha, which falls under the Nagpur revenue division. Wardha district has reported the highest number of affected growers, with more than 2,800 farmers indicating crop damage across approximately 761 hectares.

In terms of cultivated area, Nagpur district recorded the widest impact. Crops on around 1,012 hectares belonging to 1,800 growers were reported damaged. Affected commodities include vegetables, oranges, and bananas.

In western Vidarbha, the Yavatmal district has so far reported crop losses. Crops on approximately 3,000 hectares, cultivated by more than 940 farmers, were reported damaged.

The rainfall has affected both horticultural and field crops across the region. Among the impacted rabi crops is chana, which is grown alongside wheat in parts of Vidarbha.

Meanwhile, the central government has approved the procurement of 7.61 lakh metric tonnes of gram in Maharashtra at the minimum support price. Gram remains one of the key rabi crops produced in the region.

