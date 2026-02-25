Vietnamese durian prices rise after Tet as exports reach US$3.86 billion

Collection hubs across Vietnam's Mekong Delta resumed operations on February 23 following the Tet break, with farm-gate durian prices increasing.

Market data indicates that Monthong, the main export variety, is trading at VND147,000 (US$5.62) to VND155,000 (US$5.93) per kilo for Grade A fruit, approximately double the level recorded during the same period last year. Grade B Monthong is priced at VND126,000 (US$4.82) to VND127,000 (US$4.86) per kilo. Ri 6 is trading at VND80,000 (US$3.06) to VND87,000 (US$3.33) per kilo for Grade A and around VND70,000 (US$2.68) for Grade B.

Industry sources attribute the increase to seasonal supply patterns and export demand. Ha Nguyen Anh Thanh said prices typically rise after the Lunar New Year, as Vietnam is often the only major supplier during this period. He noted that evolving tariff and tax transparency requirements have added costs, contributing to higher price quotations.

Dang Phuc Nguyen said demand in China, Vietnam's largest durian export market, usually increases in early January, particularly around the full moon of the first lunar month and other early-year festivals.

Vietnam is currently in its off-season for durian production, resulting in lower volumes. Thailand and Malaysia have limited export supply during this period, supporting Vietnam's market position.

Earlier technical issues linked to cadmium residues and "Auramine O" dye contamination have largely been addressed, helping stabilise exports.

From March onward, Vietnam is expected to enter its peak harvest, increasing supply and placing downward pressure on prices.

In 2025, Vietnam's fruit and vegetable exports totaled US$8.56 billion, up 19.8% year on year. Durian accounted for US$3.86 billion, representing more than 45% of the total export value.

