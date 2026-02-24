Saudi suspends Kerala and West Bengal produce over Nipah concerns

Saudi Arabia has suspended imports of fruits and vegetables from Kerala and West Bengal following concerns related to the Nipah virus, creating uncertainty for exporters and growers supplying the Saudi market.

In a letter dated February 6, the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia requested Indian authorities to halt exports of agricultural produce from the affected states until the epidemiological situation stabilises. The embassy also called for tighter phytosanitary controls on consignments from other Indian states destined for the Kingdom.

According to the communication, all export consignments must undergo visual inspection to check for signs of animal activity, including bite marks or droppings, and to ensure the produce is apparently sound.

Exporters in Kerala have stated that no fresh Nipah cases have been reported in recent times. The Kerala Exporters Forum said the restrictions have triggered concern among exporters, particularly those operating through Calicut International Airport, a hub for shipments to West Asian markets.

Munshid Ali, general secretary of the Forum, told BusinessLine that the sudden curbs have resulted in order cancellations, financial losses, and supply chain disruptions, with small and medium exporters affected.

M. K. Raghavan MP has raised the matter with the Union External Affairs Ministry, stating that Kerala's public health situation is under control. He said that continuing trade restrictions despite the absence of a current public health emergency were creating apprehension regarding the safety of agricultural produce from the state.

A number of exporters and farmers rely on the Saudi market for agricultural and related products, and the suspension has introduced uncertainty across the value chain.

Munshid Ali added that approximately 3,500 tons of fruits and vegetables are airlifted from four airports in Kerala. He warned that the restrictions could also influence shipments to other Gulf destinations.

