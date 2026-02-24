Batken region in Kyrgyzstan expands processing capacity with new facilities in 2025

In 2025, the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan expanded its processing capacity by launching new agri-food facilities, including processing units and cold storage sites. These projects aim to enhance value-added processing and create jobs, as stated by the press service of the presidential representative in the region.

One notable project is a fruit processing facility in the village of Samarkandek, located in the Batken district. This facility, which focuses on apricots and other fruits, received an investment of USD 160,000 from a private investor.

The region is also improving its storage infrastructure. In the village of Zhany-Korgon, situated in the Kadamjay district, a logistics center with a capacity of 350 tonnes was launched. The project cost KGS 22 million and was funded from a KGS 500 million allocation dedicated to the development of the Batken region.

Additionally, a deep-freezing fruit facility has been constructed in the village of Zhany-Zher within the Tort-Gul rural area. This project received KGS 5.86 million from the national budget, KGS 2.16 million from the local budget, and KGS 14 million from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA). Currently, it stores 500 tonnes of apricots, 130 tonnes of dried apricots, and 10 tonnes of apples.

In the village of Kyzyl-Bel, located in the Kara-Bak rural district, the construction of another fruit storage facility with a capacity of 170 tonnes has been completed, with a private entrepreneur investing KGS 7 million in the project.

