Azerbaijan increases spinach and almond exports in 2025

In January–November 2025, Azerbaijan exported 489.8 tonnes of spinach worth USD 275,400, according to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, cited by ABC.AZ. In value terms, spinach exports increased by 17% year-on-year, while volumes rose by 30%.

During the reporting period, 489.4 tonnes of spinach (+29.7%) worth USD 275,000 (+17%) were shipped to Russia. Exports to Kazakhstan totalled 0.35 tonnes worth USD 400. According to official data, deliveries to Kazakhstan were carried out for the first time in the past 14 years, with foreign trade statistics available up to 2011.

Almond exports also recorded significant growth. In January–November 2025, Azerbaijan exported 1,138 tonnes of almonds valued at USD 3.15 million. Compared with the same period of 2024, exports increased by 91% in value terms and by 2.7 times in volume.

By destination, 616 tonnes of almonds worth USD 1.2 million (+93%) were supplied to Uzbekistan. Shipments to Russia reached 176 tonnes worth USD 995,000, representing a 9.5-fold increase year-on-year. Exports to Turkey totalled 126 tonnes valued at USD 398,000, down 51%. Supplies to Italy amounted to 71 tonnes worth USD 290,000, with no deliveries recorded a year earlier. Exports to Georgia reached 147 tonnes valued at USD 253,000, also with no shipments in the previous year. In 2024, 53% of the 581 tonnes of almonds exported from Azerbaijan were destined for Uzbekistan.

Separate data show that Azerbaijan sold fresh or chilled onions to Georgia worth USD 4.128 million, totalling 18,676 tonnes last year. The average export price of onions stood at USD 221 per tonne (375.7 manat). Onion exports to Georgia exceeded crude oil exports to that country by 2.6 times during the period.

