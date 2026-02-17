Uzbekistan introduces temporarily reduced import duties on citrus fruit for juice production

From 17 February 2026 until 1 January 2027, Uzbekistan will apply temporary reduced import duty rates on selected goods, including fresh fruits used for juice production, according to the Interdepartmental Commission on WTO Affairs.

Under the new measures, import duties on oranges, pineapples, grapefruits, pomelos, and other citrus fruits intended for juice concentrate are set at 3%, replacing standard rates established under Presidential Decree PQ-3818 of 29 June 2018.

The reduced rates are conditional on approval by the State Enterprise "Centre for Examination of Projects and Import Contracts." If the required conditions are not met, standard import duty rates will continue to apply.

The temporary duty cut aims to support domestic juice producers, encourage higher-value industrial processing, and maintain competitiveness for local manufacturers.

