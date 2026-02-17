Malaysia expands MS16 pineapple planting across seven hectares

Malaysia plans to expand collaboration on the MS16 pineapple variety planting program involving agencies under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, including the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute and non-governmental organisations.

Deputy secretary-general Datuk Luqman Ahmad said the expansion follows pilot projects implemented in several states.

"So far, several states, including Johor and Selangor, have carried out MS16 planting collaborations, and they have shown encouraging success.

"To date, more than 10,000 MS16 pineapple crops have been planted in several states covering a total area of seven hectares, and the project has the potential to help the government ensure a more secure food supply," he said.

Luqman stated that pineapples require about one year to harvest. The project integrates short-term crops such as sweet potatoes, which can be harvested in about three months to generate income during the production cycle.

"Pineapples are among the strategic crops that we want to promote. However, we also plant sweet potatoes as a support because they can be harvested several times a year," he said.

The project in Kelantan represents the first commercial-scale pilot for the MS16 variety, with harvesting expected to begin at the end of the year.

MARDI director-general Datuk Dr Mohamad Zabawi Abdul Ghani said the farm-gate price of MS16 pineapples is estimated at RM3.50 per kilogram, equivalent to approximately US$0.74 per kg. Retail prices range between RM10 and RM15 per kg, or about US$2.11 to US$3.17 per kg, depending on size and quality.

"The weight of an MS16 pineapple is between 1.5 kg and 2.5 kg. This proves that we are capable of producing high-quality yields without relying too much on imports.

"MARDI will continue to introduce new varieties from time to time, and I am confident that more agencies will join this initiative," he added.

The initiative is positioned as part of a broader strategy to strengthen domestic fruit production and support food supply resilience.

