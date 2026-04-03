Beninese pineapple exports to China grow with zero-tariff access

In Allada, Benin's main pineapple production area, exports of the Sugarloaf variety are expanding following market access to China. The variety is known for its low-acid profile and high sweetness.

A protocol on phytosanitary requirements signed in September 2023 enabled exports, with further exposure at the China International Import Expo in 2024.

Pineapples are Benin's second-largest cash crop after cotton, with annual output estimated at 450,000 tons and contributing around 1.2% to GDP.

Exports had previously been limited by logistics and costs, with most production sold locally or regionally. Access to the Chinese market has changed this dynamic. "In the past, we struggled to sell all our produce on the local market. Some unsold fruit went to waste, leading to considerable losses. Today, thanks to access to international markets, especially China, we are able to sell all our production easily," said Tchegbenangnon Lanmandoclevo.

Production is increasing, with farms expanding from less than 1 hectare to nearly 3 hectares, supported by higher demand.

China introduced zero-tariff treatment for least developed countries in December 2024, with further expansion from May 1, 2026, covering 53 African countries.

Export requirements include sorting, packaging, and laboratory testing, with minimum sweetness levels of 15 degrees Brix. New practices such as fumigation and cold storage are being introduced to meet standards.

According to PACOFIDE, around 200,000 tons of fresh pineapples are available for export to China.

"We are still in a learning phase, and it is difficult to precisely estimate the revenue this will generate, but exports bring significant added value to our product," said Bertille Marcos Guedegbe.

"The opening of the Chinese market represents a major opportunity for the sector's economic growth," said Medje Yetonde Noel.

The development of exports is supported by changes in infrastructure, production practices, and market access.

Source: Xinhua