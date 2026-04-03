Vietnam's Dong Thap durian prices fall to US$2.5 per kg

In Dong Thap Province's Ngu Hiep Commune, durian prices have declined over the past seven days as harvest volumes increase. Thai durian (Grade A) fell from around US$6.4 per kg to about US$2.5 per kg, while Ri6 durian (Grade A) dropped from approximately US$3.6 per kg to around US$2.27 per kg. The price movement is affecting growers in specialised production areas.

Export-oriented purchasing facilities report that testing laboratories are operating at capacity. Traders indicate that delays in quality inspection may lead to spoilage, slowing procurement, and contributing to lower prices.

Vo Tan Loi, Chairman of the Dong Thap Province Durian Association, said that durian production in the province and nearby areas is approaching peak harvest, limiting the potential for short-term price recovery. Growers are advised to follow standard cultivation practices to meet export market requirements.

The Dong Thap Province Department of Agriculture and Environment reported that early harvesting and sale of unripe durians had declined in 2026, as growers are more aware of quality issues associated with immature fruit.

Authorities plan to increase monitoring of production areas and packaging facilities in cooperation with local cooperatives. Measures will target the purchase of unripe fruit, with the aim of ensuring that at least 80 per cent of export volumes meet required quality standards.

Source: Saigon News