Fiji now exports guava to Japan and pineapple to Middle East

The Fiji government has opened new overseas markets for locally grown produce. Guava is now being exported to Japan, while pineapples have entered the Middle East market.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna said the move supports export growth and creates income opportunities for farmers.

"Because of the seasonality of pineapple, we could have large-scale pineapple farms where we can send pineapple during the main season and process those that cannot be sent because of the non-qualification of requirements and standards. But we still can process and maintain other products that can be sent to other markets."

Tunabuna confirmed that Japan remains a priority market for further expansion. Pineapple exports to the Middle East began late last year and are currently in a trial phase. According to the Minister, early consumer feedback has been positive.

He indicated that maintaining strict quality standards will be required to support continued market access.

Fiji is also preparing to enter the New Zealand market. Tunabuna stated that there is potential for large-scale pineapple farming as part of export development.

The export initiatives reflect a focus on scaling production, meeting market requirements, and developing processing capacity for produce that does not meet fresh export specifications.

Source: FBC News