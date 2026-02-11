Malaysia urges durian geographical indication registration

Malaysian durian growers are being encouraged to register their varieties locally and internationally in order to protect product identity and strengthen market positioning. The recommendation was issued by the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia, which has called on farmer associations, producers, and state authorities to explore geographical indication registration for region-specific durians.

Geographical indication identifies products that originate from a specific location, where their quality, reputation, or characteristics are linked to that area.

"Geographical indication protection enables genuine producers to enjoy stronger branding and premium market pricing because consumers recognize the authenticity and unique qualities linked to the specific geographical origin," said Yusnieza Syarmila Yusoff, director-general of the corporation.

According to the corporation, four durian varieties have been registered to date: Musang King, Black Thorn, Balik Pulau, and Durian Nyekak. Data indicates that up to 128 Malaysian durian varieties could potentially be registered.

A Malaysian lawmaker also recently highlighted the potential of Durian Merah, also known as red durian, as a commercial crop and agro-tourism product if properly developed. Masiung Banah stated that Durian Merah has long been consumed by the ethnic Sungai community, where the red flesh is sautéed with spices to make sambal, a dish common in northern Sabah.

Industry stakeholders are being encouraged to assess registration options as part of broader efforts to link varietal identity with origin-based protection.

Source: VNExpress